Beta
Coinflash rounds up the change from your credit and debit card purchases and invests it automatically into the cryptocurrency of your choice. Start investing now with your Google account below:
This is how it works. Coinflash counts up your spare change from credit/debit card purchases from the previous week or month and then it uses your Coinbase account to make a purchase for that amount. We do not deduct money from your credit/debit card account, we only use it to count up change. Coinbase handles everything else.
Coinflash is a secure way to invest your money. We don't store your usernames or passwords on our server and we work with trusted third party API's built by Plaid and Coinbase. Check out our support page for frequently asked questions.
Check out the blog, sign up for email updates, email me at info@coinflashapp.com or follow me on Twitter:Follow @louislapat